Marico posts 13% profit growth amid economic crisis

Stocks

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:52 am

In the October-December quarter, its year-on-year profit grew by 13% to Tk97.43 crore and the earnings per share (EPS) was Tk30.93

Logo of Marico Bangladesh
Marico Bangladesh reported a 13% growth in profit in the October-December quarter of 2022 amid higher inflation, fuel and power, and dollar crisis.

According to its unaudited financial statement filed on the stock exchange, the first-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector company achieved growth by cutting the marketing and selling cost by around 30%.

In the October-December quarter, its year-on-year profit grew by 13% to Tk97.43 crore and the earnings per share (EPS) was Tk30.93.

The revenue also rose by 7% to Tk358 crore during the quarter.

In the first nine months of its financial year, the revenue and profit stood at Tk1,092 crore and Tk298 crore respectively, which was 8% and 5% respectively higher than the previous year at the same time.

Earlier, it paid a 750% cash dividend as an interim to its shareholders.

However, Marico's share price was stuck on the floor price at Tk2,421 each.

Marico Bangladesh

