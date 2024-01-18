Sumitava Basu joins Marico Bangladesh as new country head

Marico Bangladesh Limited (MBL), a prominent fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, has appointed Sumitava Basu as its new country head.

With an extensive career spanning over 25 years in the consumer goods industry, Sumitava Basu brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to his new role, reads a press statement today (18 January).

Sumitava Basu's professional journey includes significant leadership positions, notably as the Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle, where he played a crucial role in the company's success in Bangladesh and contributed to the successful launch of Chupa Chups.

His experience also extends to key roles in Heinz and Himalaya Wellness. Sumitava holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA from XLRI, showcasing his diverse expertise in General Management, Marketing, Sales, and HR.

Marico anticipates benefiting from Sumitava Basu's agile leadership, in-depth understanding of the Bangladeshi market, and international experience. His focus on innovation and digitization, coupled with strong execution skills, is expected to further elevate Marico's business performance.

Sumitava Basu said regarding his appointment, "I am delighted to join Marico and lead its hugely successful business in Bangladesh.

"I am excited and privileged to work alongside an extremely talented group of individuals who consistently raise the bar of innovation and high performance.

"I shall strive to accelerate Marico Bangladesh's business performance by driving its consumer-focused innovation agenda while developing its capabilities and building infrastructure that can deliver sustainable growth."