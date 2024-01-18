Sumitava Basu joins Marico Bangladesh as new country head

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 09:47 pm

Related News

Sumitava Basu joins Marico Bangladesh as new country head

Sumitava Basu said regarding his appointment, "I am delighted to join Marico and lead its hugely successful business in Bangladesh."

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 09:47 pm
Sumitava Basu, country head of Marico Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sumitava Basu, country head of Marico Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy

Marico Bangladesh Limited (MBL), a prominent fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, has appointed Sumitava Basu as its new country head.

With an extensive career spanning over 25 years in the consumer goods industry, Sumitava Basu brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to his new role, reads a press statement today (18 January).

Sumitava Basu's professional journey includes significant leadership positions, notably as the Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle, where he played a crucial role in the company's success in Bangladesh and contributed to the successful launch of Chupa Chups.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His experience also extends to key roles in Heinz and Himalaya Wellness. Sumitava holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and an MBA from XLRI, showcasing his diverse expertise in General Management, Marketing, Sales, and HR.

Marico anticipates benefiting from Sumitava Basu's agile leadership, in-depth understanding of the Bangladeshi market, and international experience. His focus on innovation and digitization, coupled with strong execution skills, is expected to further elevate Marico's business performance.

Sumitava Basu said regarding his appointment, "I am delighted to join Marico and lead its hugely successful business in Bangladesh.

"I am excited and privileged to work alongside an extremely talented group of individuals who consistently raise the bar of innovation and high performance.

"I shall strive to accelerate Marico Bangladesh's business performance by driving its consumer-focused innovation agenda while developing its capabilities and building infrastructure that can deliver sustainable growth."

Marico Bangladesh / Country head / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

6h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

12h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

13h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

9m | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

2h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

4h | Videos