LafargeHolcim declares 18% interim cash dividend

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Multinational cement manufacturer LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited has declared a 18% cash dividend as interim for the first 10 months of this year ended on 31 October.

In a press release Tuesday (15 November), the company said it took the decision to share the interim cash dividend with shareholders as the company made exceptionally good earnings in the last 10 months.

Record date for entitlement of the interim cash dividend is 6 December, according to the release.

LafargeHolcim remains focused on continuing its strong growth through innovative and sustainable solutions for its customers, the release added.

Earlier, it had paid a 15% interim cash dividend for the first half of this year. The total interim cash dividend stood at 33%.

According to the company's financial statement, in the July-September quarter of 2022, its revenue increased by 24% to Tk571 crore, and profit rose by 21% to Tk113 crore, compared to the same period in 2021.

At the end of January-September period of this year, its total revenue stood at Tk1,698 crore and net profit was Tk330 crore. 

