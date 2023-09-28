LafargeHolcim inaugurates rain water harvesting project for the community in Chhatak

Corporates

Press Release
28 September, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 11:02 pm

Related News

LafargeHolcim inaugurates rain water harvesting project for the community in Chhatak

Press Release
28 September, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 11:02 pm
LafargeHolcim inaugurates rain water harvesting project for the community in Chhatak

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL), one of the leading building material solutions providers in the country recently inaugurated the project titled "Rain Water Harvesting for Safe Drinking Water for the Community" near its plant in Chhatak, Sunamganj.

Availability of safe drinking water in Chhatak has always been a concern for the communities. In most of the cases the community people have to collect water from the pond and other sources which are not safe to drink and leads to various water borne diseases.

LHBL Chief Executive Officer Iqbal Chowdhury inaugurated the project. Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Asif Bhuiyan, Industrial Director and HR Director of LHBL along with the beneficiaries and community leaders were also present, reads a press release.

LHBL came forward in addressing the issue in a sustained manner and to create a positive social impact by installing ten rain water harvesting facilities in the community.

A total of at least 50 families can now collect safe drinking water round the year. Chhatak experiences heavy rainfall approximately six to seven months in a year. The company set up the water reservoirs with an efficient filtering systems inside it which can store at least 260,000 litres of water round the year.

LafargeHolcim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS