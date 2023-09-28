LafargeHolcim inaugurates rain water harvesting project for the community in Chhatak

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL), one of the leading building material solutions providers in the country recently inaugurated the project titled "Rain Water Harvesting for Safe Drinking Water for the Community" near its plant in Chhatak, Sunamganj.

Availability of safe drinking water in Chhatak has always been a concern for the communities. In most of the cases the community people have to collect water from the pond and other sources which are not safe to drink and leads to various water borne diseases.

LHBL Chief Executive Officer Iqbal Chowdhury inaugurated the project. Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Asif Bhuiyan, Industrial Director and HR Director of LHBL along with the beneficiaries and community leaders were also present, reads a press release.

LHBL came forward in addressing the issue in a sustained manner and to create a positive social impact by installing ten rain water harvesting facilities in the community.

A total of at least 50 families can now collect safe drinking water round the year. Chhatak experiences heavy rainfall approximately six to seven months in a year. The company set up the water reservoirs with an efficient filtering systems inside it which can store at least 260,000 litres of water round the year.