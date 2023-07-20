LafargeHolcim profit grows 39% 

Stocks

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 11:06 pm

Related News

LafargeHolcim profit grows 39% 

Both cement and aggregate businesses of the multinational company boom

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 11:06 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd posted Tk170.7 crore in net profit after taxes for the April-June period this year, up from Tk123 crore for the same period last year.

Analysts attributed the earnings momentum to better performance from both its cement and aggregate selling wings.

For the three months through June, the multinational company earned a revenue of Tk671 crore, which was 34% higher than a year ago.

Analysts said cement prices went up by 5-10% during the three months, helping LafargeHolcim register a 27.6% year-on-year revenue growth from its main business of cement manufacturing and selling.

On the other hand, its lucrative new business of making aggregates out of the limestone sourced from its own mines in the Meghalaya state of India and selling them in the local market kept growing.

Aggregate business revenue in the last quarter grew 75% year-on-year to Tk109.8 crore, representing 16.4% of the total quarterly revenue. A year ago, 12.5% of LafargeHolcim's revenue was contributed by the aggregate business.

Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, said, "With continuous emphasis on agility, cost, and innovation, we demonstrated strong performance in the second quarter of 2023, setting a solid foundation for the rest of the year."

"Our diverse product portfolio, efficient route to market, digital footprint, pan Bangladesh distribution network, and aggregates business played a significant role in ensuring the healthy growth momentum," he added.

In a statement, he also mentioned Geocycle, the sole government-approved waste management facility of the company, serving both the company and the nation's commitment to a zero-waste future, reducing carbon emissions while generating alternate fuel sustainably.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has been experiencing a positive cycle of profitability since 2021, as the Meghalaya mines became a significant competitive edge for the company in terms of raw material sourcing.

While other companies faced higher costs for carrying raw materials due to freight hikes and global sourcing prices, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh stood apart, benefiting from its subsidiary-owned limestone quarry in Meghalaya, with raw materials conveniently reaching its Chaatak, Sylhet factory.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh shareholders nowadays are receiving higher dividends than before. The company's shares closed 0.29% lower at Tk69.3 apiece on Thursday on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Bangladesh

LafargeHolcim / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

5h | Features
Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

12h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

13h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

3h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

7h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

13h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers