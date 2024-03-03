LafargeHolcim Bangladesh launches 'Holcim Block'

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) has launched 'Holcim Block' yesterday (March 02, 2024) at a hotel in the capital. Md. Ashraful Islam, Director General of Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI) was present as chief guest while Engineer Mohammad Abu Sadek, Executive Director of Center for Housing and Building Research presented the keynote during the launch.

Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of LHBL in his welcome speech said, "Concrete blocks are environment friendly and durable than the conventional bricks. Due to low carbon emission during the production process the demand for these blocks is increasing worldwide. LafargeHolcim aims for a better sustainable tomorrow and Holcim Block shall play a significant role in this journey."

Md. Ashraful Islam said, "The Government has targeted to use concrete blocks in its all projects by 2025 and adopted a plan to close down the traditional brick kilns. The use of concrete blocks makes the infrastructure sustainable."

Engineer Mohammad Abu Sadek, highlighted the advantages and disadvantages of eco-friendly concrete blocks and red brick respectively. He also emphasized that concrete block reduces the overall construction cost.

Valued B2B customers from real estate and industrial segment, eminent engineers and architects, LHBL officials along with Amitav Singh, Industrial Director of the company were present during the launch.

In terms of brick market, Bangladesh ranks fourth in Asia. Bangladesh is currently undergoing rapid urbanization and economic growth. It is expected that the demand of blocks will increase in the future. At present, 99 percent of the bricks in the Bangladesh market are being produced by traditional brick kilns involving high carbon emission, destruction of top soil and deforestation. Concrete blocks shall play a significant role in journey towards sustainable construction and environment protection.