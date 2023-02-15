IT firm Intech to lease unused land to mitigate liquidity crisis

Intech Limited, a listed IT company, has decided to lease out its unused land for mitigating the ongoing liquidity crisis.

The company, on Wednesday, said that its board has decided to lease out 30 acres of unused land at Tarakanda, Mymensingh.

The move will help the company earn Tk70,000/acre yearly.

Biswas Agro Fisheries Ltd will take the land for the next five years from March 2023 to February 2028.

The share price of Intech Limited was Tk21.50 each at 11:23am on Wednesday.