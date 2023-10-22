Indices fall amid lower turnover

The premier bourse witnessed a downturn as a significant sell-off of shares dominated trading activities on Sunday (22 October).

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), slipped by 12.83 points, and the turnover dipped by approximately 3% compared to the previous trading session.

The day initially began on a positive note, with bargain hunters focusing on specific stocks, resulting in an upturn in the indices. However, as the trading session progressed, the trend reversed, and shares were increasingly sold off, leading to the eventual decline in the indices.

The DSE Shariah Index saw a notable drop of 3.63%, while the DS-30, representing blue-chip stocks, fell by 4.94%, settling at 1359 points and 2135 points, respectively.

Among the stocks traded, 35 witnessed gains, while 114 experienced declines, and 160 remained unchanged.

Capitec Grameen Bank Growth Fund emerged as a notable gainer, with a substantial increase of 9.77% to reach Tk14.60 per share. Following closely, Meghna Life Insurance posted a gain of 9.40%, with shares priced at Tk82.6 each, and United Insurance recorded an 8.96% increase, with shares valued at Tk64.4 each.

Meanwhile, Sonali Paper and Board Mills led the list of top turnover stocks on Sunday, with a turnover of Tk24.50 crore on the DSE.

This was followed by Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Limited, which generated a turnover of Tk22.92 crore, and Provati Insurance with a turnover of Tk22.24 crore.