Indices fall amid lower turnover

Stocks

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 03:38 pm

Related News

Indices fall amid lower turnover

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 03:38 pm
Representational image. Photo: TBS
Representational image. Photo: TBS

The premier bourse witnessed a downturn as a significant sell-off of shares dominated trading activities on Sunday (22 October).

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), slipped by 12.83 points, and the turnover dipped by approximately 3% compared to the previous trading session.

The day initially began on a positive note, with bargain hunters focusing on specific stocks, resulting in an upturn in the indices. However, as the trading session progressed, the trend reversed, and shares were increasingly sold off, leading to the eventual decline in the indices.

The DSE Shariah Index saw a notable drop of 3.63%, while the DS-30, representing blue-chip stocks, fell by 4.94%, settling at 1359 points and 2135 points, respectively.

Among the stocks traded, 35 witnessed gains, while 114 experienced declines, and 160 remained unchanged.

Capitec Grameen Bank Growth Fund emerged as a notable gainer, with a substantial increase of 9.77% to reach Tk14.60 per share. Following closely, Meghna Life Insurance posted a gain of 9.40%, with shares priced at Tk82.6 each, and United Insurance recorded an 8.96% increase, with shares valued at Tk64.4 each.

Capitec Grameen Bank Growth Fund was on the gainer list with a gain by 9.77% to Tk14.60 each followed by Meghna Life Insurance by 9.40% to Tk82.6 each and United Insurance by 8.96% to Tk64.4 each.

Meanwhile, Sonali Paper and Board Mills led the list of top turnover stocks on Sunday, with a turnover of Tk24.50 crore on the DSE.

This was followed by Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Limited, which generated a turnover of Tk22.92 crore, and Provati Insurance with a turnover of Tk22.24 crore.

Top News

DSE / DSEX / Stock Market / share market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

28m | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

48m | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

1h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

1h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

3h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

4h | Corporate Talks
The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

19h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

21h | TBS World