Dutch-Bangla Bank’s third-quarter profit jumps 31%

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 09:12 pm

The bank also registered a 14% growth in profits in the first nine months of 2021

A branch of Dutch Bangla Bank Limited. Picture: Collected
A branch of Dutch Bangla Bank Limited. Picture: Collected

Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited has recorded a 31% jump in its third quarter —July to September— profits.

The private sector lender also registered a 14% growth in profits in the first nine months of this year.

The company disclosed the figures as price-sensitive information (PSI) after its board of directors meeting on Sunday.

According to its latest figures, Dutch-Bangla recorded a net profit of Tk169.44 crore in the July-September quarter, while its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk2.68.

The bank recorded a Tk129.37 crore net profit and Tk2.08 EPS last year over the same period.

In the first nine months of this year, its profit stood at Tk395.37 crore and EPS at Tk6.25, which was Tk345.77 crore and Tk5.47 respectively over the same period in the previous year.

In 2020, the bank made a profit of Tk549.87 crore.

The company has paid 30% dividends — 15% cash and 15% stock—to its shareholders.

