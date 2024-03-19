Dhaka stocks index drops 84 points today, hits 3-year low

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped by 84 points today (19 March), extending the bearish trend for eight straight sessions.

At the end of the session, dropping 1.42% from the previous session the DSEX stood at 5,814 points, which is a three-year low.

Moreover, the blue-chip index DS30 lost 22 points to settle at 2,020 and the shariah index DSES fell by 17 points to close at 1,268.

In the last eight sessions, the DSEX dropped by 352 points.

Meanwhile, among the traded stocks, only 41 advanced, where 319 declined and 36 remained unchanged.

The turnover of the DSE stood at Tk463 crore.

Robi played a key role in Tuesday's downfall, as the fifth-largest stock fell by 10% on the first day after the removal of the floor price.