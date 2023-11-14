Desco incurs loss Tk151cr in July-Sept

Stocks

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 07:20 pm

In the last fiscal year, Desco incurred a loss of Tk541 crore.

The Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) Limited incurred a loss of Tk151 crore in the July-September quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The state-owned power supplier incurred the loss due to foreign exchange volatility and sharp fall in distribution revenue due to the disproportional increase in bulk and retail tariff, it said in a press statement.

According to the company, bulk tariff increased by 28.08%, while the retail tariff rose by 15.76%.

In the last fiscal year, Desco incurred a loss of Tk541 crore.

