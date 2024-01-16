BTRC limits bandwidth capacity of Aamra Technologies over non-payment of dues

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (BTRC) has capped 80% bandwidth capacity of Aamra Technologies Limited, an internet gateway service provider, and a listed firm on the bourses, as the company did not clear government's revenue sharing dues.

Owing to the blocking of bandwidth capacity, the company's internet services to its clients may get disrupted, officials concerned said.

"The Aamra Technologies' issue started with its non-payment to Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited, which cut the bandwidth first," BTRC Commissioner Musfiq Mannan Choudhury told The Business Standard.

Aamra Technologies owes around Tk22 crore to the BTRC and now the telecom regulator also had to order limiting the bandwidth, he said.

An official of Aamra Technologies, who preferred not to be named, told TBS, "We received a letter from the BTRC regarding blocking bandwidth capacity over non-payment of dues."

He said the management of the company is trying its best to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Earlier, in July last year, the telecom regulator blocked 50% bandwidth of Aamra Technologies owing to non-payment of revenue, and later the restriction was withdrawn after it had paid the dues.

However, according to the financial statement for fiscal 2022-23, the company's payable to the BTRC as revenue sharing amounted to Tk29.49 crore until 30 June 2022. In FY23, the revenue sharing amount increased by Tk14.25 crore.

So, Tk43.75 crore was payable to the BTRC at the end of FY23. But the company had paid Tk27.50 crore till 30 June 2023 and Tk16.25 crore remained unpaid.

Aamra Technologies, which provides comprehensive IT solutions services including systems integration, information systems outsourcing, core banking software & switching solution supply, implementation & maintenance, got listed on the capital market in 2012.

On Monday, its share price at the close was at Tk31.30 each, down by 1.62% from the previous trading session.