BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
18 May, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:44 pm

Related News

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

It began with a recent surveillance report by the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) finding Abul Khayer Hero and his allies’ wrongdoings in Safko Spinning shares

Salah Uddin Mahmud
18 May, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:44 pm
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on 11 May formed a probe committee to investigate the securities law violation by the controversial stock investor Abul Khayer Hero and his allies in trading Safko Spinning Mills shares.

The two-member BSEC committee is set to submit its report in 30 working days.

It began with a recent surveillance report by the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) finding Abul Khayer Hero and his allies' wrongdoings in Safko Spinning shares.

Abul Khayer and his allies including Md Sajib Hossain and Kazi Farid Hasan acquired more than 10% shares of Safko without complying with securities rules, according to the DSE surveillance.

Besides, the allies – Sajib Hossain, Md Abdul Quddus Amin, Md Suleman, and another individual investor named Nurunnesa Saki – were found to have executed a trade that created the false and misleading appearance of active trading of the securities, which is a part of an act to artificially influence the market price.

Abul Khayer did not respond to phone calls from TBS for a comment.

The Dhaka bourse, in recent months, submitted several surveillance reports to the BSEC finding violations of securities law by a number of market players, including Abul Khayer and his allies.

Abul Khayer, a first-class government official popularly known as Hero, is widely alleged to have been engaged in market manipulation since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prices of Safko Spinning shares soared by over 300% in five months since April 2021, despite the fact that the company has been struggling in business.

Top News

Safko Spinning Mills / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

12h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

13h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

1h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

1h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

3h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists