BSEC freezes BO accounts of Benazir, his family members

After a request of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of stock markets, has instructed to freeze beneficiary owners (BO) accounts of former Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

The officials of BSEC said the regulator has already asked the Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd (CDBL) for preventing them from trading shares in the stock market and liquidating investments.

The CDBL usually facilitates the transfer and settlement of shares and other securities against BO accounts.

The ACC recently requested the BSEC to freeze the BO accounts after a Dhaka court, last week, ordered the confiscation of the former IGP's assets in connection with corruption allegations.

Benazir is accused of amassing illegal assets worth hundreds of crores of taka at home and abroad through power abuse, irregularities, and corruption. The properties were registered in his name and his wife and three children.

The ACC requested the operation of BO accounts in the name of the former IGP, his wife, and children, sources said.