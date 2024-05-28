BSEC freezes BO accounts of Benazir, his family members

Crime

UNB
28 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 06:41 pm

Related News

BSEC freezes BO accounts of Benazir, his family members

The ACC recently requested the BSEC to freeze the BO accounts after a Dhaka court, last week, ordered the confiscation of the former IGP's assets in connection with corruption allegations

UNB
28 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 06:41 pm
Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected

After a request of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of stock markets, has instructed to freeze beneficiary owners (BO) accounts of former Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

The officials of BSEC said the regulator has already asked the Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd (CDBL) for preventing them from trading shares in the stock market and liquidating investments.

The CDBL usually facilitates the transfer and settlement of shares and other securities against BO accounts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ACC recently requested the BSEC to freeze the BO accounts after a Dhaka court, last week, ordered the confiscation of the former IGP's assets in connection with corruption allegations.

Benazir is accused of amassing illegal assets worth hundreds of crores of taka at home and abroad through power abuse, irregularities, and corruption. The properties were registered in his name and his wife and three children.

The ACC requested the operation of BO accounts in the name of the former IGP, his wife, and children, sources said.

 

Top News

IGP Benazir Ahmed / BO accounts / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

2h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

10h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

1h | Videos
Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

2h | Videos
Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

Remal has damaged the economy of coastal areas

3h | Videos