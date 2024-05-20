BSEC returns power to bourses to downgrade firms

Stocks

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 10:56 pm

Related News

BSEC returns power to bourses to downgrade firms

In a directive issued today (20 May), the commission said from now on, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) can downgrade stocks without prior approval of the BSEC.

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 10:56 pm
Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

The stock market regulator, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), has again returned the power to downgrade weak and non-compliant firms to the Z category to the stock exchanges after only about three months.

In a directive issued today (20 May), the commission said from now on, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) can downgrade stocks without prior approval of the BSEC.

The BSEC directive also revised some criteria for downgrading companies to the Z category while retaining some previous conditions.

According to the directive, companies that fail to meet the required criteria will be downgraded after 2 July.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Before September 2020, the bourses could change the categories of companies that failed to meet securities rules and regulatory directives.

However, in light of the challenging business and profit scenarios during the Covid-19 pandemic, the BSEC issued a directive barring the bourses from downgrading stocks to the Z category.

Additionally, the commission decided to halt the downgrade to the Z category for companies even if they failed to meet the required criteria according to the settlement of transaction regulations.

Since then, the bourses could change the category of companies with the approval of the commission.

In September last year, the commission returned the power to downgrade to the bourses again. However, in February this year, the regulator again revoked this power.

Today, the commission once again restored the power of the bourses to downgrade companies to the Z category.

As per the new directive, a company that fails to pay dividends for two consecutive years or fails to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on time will be downgraded to the Z category.

Additionally, if a company remains out of production for more than six months, it will be moved to the Z category.

However, the category will not change if the closure is due to balancing, modernisation, rehabilitation, or expansion (BMRE).

If accumulated losses exceed its paid-up capital, the company will be downgraded to the Z category. If the company declared dividends, including interim, from current profits in the last fiscal year, its category will not be changed, according to the order.

A new condition added states that if any company fails to pay off declared dividends or disburse at least 80% of the declared or approved dividends within the stipulated time frame, it will be transferred to the Z category.

Additionally, no sponsor or director of a Z category company, excluding financial institutions, shall be allowed to transact any shares without prior approval from the commission.

The trading settlement of Z category stocks will be completed in three days, whereas the settlement cycle for other stocks is also three days.

Currently, there are 56 companies in the Z category.

Investors are not eligible to take margin loans to buy shares of these companies, and share trading is settled as per T+3.

Bangladesh

BSEC / Bangladesh / DSE / Downgrade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

13h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

12h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

2h | Videos
Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

4h | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

4h | Videos
Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

1h | Videos