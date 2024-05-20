BSEC raises free limit facility for ICB Securities

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has increased the free limit for ICB Securities Trading Company Limited to support the liquidity crisis in the capital market.

The subsidiary of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) will now be able to use a non-margin limit of up to Tk50 crore, up from Tk10 crore, for daily buy-sell transactions.

On Monday, the commission made this decision considering the recent situation in the capital market and the interests of general investors.

This facility will be available on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange. The directive will take effect immediately as per the directive.

According to the BSEC directive, the brokerage firm will provide an eligible guarantee to the stock exchanges in this regard.

Currently, all broker dealers are allowed up to Tk10 crore for daily buy-sell transactions.

Md Mofizur Rahman, director and CEO of ICB Securities, said, "We applied to the securities regulator to enhance the non-margin limit so that it would be possible to support liquidity throughout the entire trading session amid this crisis moment."