BSEC raises free limit facility for ICB Securities

Stocks

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 09:46 pm

Related News

BSEC raises free limit facility for ICB Securities

The subsidiary of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) will now be able to use a non-margin limit of up to Tk50 crore, up from Tk10 crore, for daily buy-sell transactions.

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 09:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has increased the free limit for ICB Securities Trading Company Limited to support the liquidity crisis in the capital market.

The subsidiary of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) will now be able to use a non-margin limit of up to Tk50 crore, up from Tk10 crore, for daily buy-sell transactions.

On Monday, the commission made this decision considering the recent situation in the capital market and the interests of general investors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This facility will be available on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange. The directive will take effect immediately as per the directive.

According to the BSEC directive, the brokerage firm will provide an eligible guarantee to the stock exchanges in this regard.

Currently, all broker dealers are allowed up to Tk10 crore for daily buy-sell transactions.

Md Mofizur Rahman, director and CEO of ICB Securities, said, "We applied to the securities regulator to enhance the non-margin limit so that it would be possible to support liquidity throughout the entire trading session amid this crisis moment."

 

Bangladesh

ICB securities / Bangladesh / BSEC / free limit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

13h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

12h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

2h | Videos
Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

3h | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

4h | Videos
Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

1h | Videos