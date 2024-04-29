Apex Footwear revenue fell 9% to Tk1,062cr in Jul-Mar

Apex Footwear Limited's revenue fell by 9% to Tk1,062 crore in the July-March period of the fiscal year 2023-24 compared to the same period the previous year.

The company disclosed its unaudited financial statement on the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) website on Monday (29 April).

During the nine-month period, its profit also dropped by 25% to Tk6 crore compared to the previous year.

But in the January-March quarter, its revenue grew over 9% to Tk394 crore, and profit jumped 29% to Tk1.63 crore.

Its share price fell 2.34% to close at Tk233.50 each at the DSE on Monday.