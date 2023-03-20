Apex Footwear sponsors FDCB Bangladesh Fashion Week 

20 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Apex Footwear Limited is the sponsor of Bangladesh Fashion Week 2023 hosted by the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) held on 16 and 17 March at Aloki Convention Centre in Tejgaon, Dhaka. 

Being at the forefront of the style segment in Bangladesh, Apex believes that sustainability in fashion is vital in order to protect our environment and the planet, reads a press release. 

Apex partnered with FDCB as part of its initiative to constantly promote and nurture the fashion industry and also used the platform to launch its contemporary womenswear line, Jatarea. 

With the theme "Wear clothes that tell a real story of people and the planet", the event featured prominent designers from Bangladesh and visiting designers from India who presented their spectacular collections, celebrating age-old artisanal dressmaking focused on sustainability and slow fashion. 

As the most prestigious fashion event in the country, Bangladesh Fashion Week 2023 brought together fashion designers and retailers from different segments who drive fashion in the country on one platform.  

The two-day fashion event kicked off with Apex launching Jatarea, featuring a fusion of traditional fabrics with contemporary cuts and designs that are comfortable and elegant. 

Jatarea is an all-season-appropriate ready-to-wear collection from the House of Apex. Apex also showcased the latest Eid collection of women's footwear by Moochie from the house of Apex that was paired with the Jatarea outfits. 

The second day was opened with Apex showcasing its latest men's Eid collection by Venturini. 

The event wrapped up with the finale of Shaibal Saha's collection paired with Venturini shoes. 

