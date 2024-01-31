Apex Footwear sales drop 17% in H1

Apex Footwear Limited faced a notable setback, experiencing a 17% decline in sales during the July-December period of the 2023-24 fiscal year compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

According to the financial statement, the footwear maker earned Tk667.87 crore as revenue in the first half of this fiscal year, which was Tk801 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, its net profit declined by 34% to Tk2.40 crore in the last six months of 2023 compared to the last six months of 2022.

Despite the downturn in performance, Apex Footwear Limited witnessed a 0.71% increase in its share price, reaching Tk240 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today (31 January).