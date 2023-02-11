Half-yearly performance boosts Apex Footwear's market cap by 9.44%

The market cap of Apex Footwear surged by 9.44% to Tk394 crore last week after it declared a 42% growth in both revenue and profit during the first half of FY2023.

According to analysts, Apex Footwear performed well in both local and export markets despite the ongoing inflationary pressure.

"The key management of the company took several initiatives to tame the inflation pressure which was able to attract more investors. As a result, investors ended up earning the highest return from their shares."

Meanwhile, institutional investors also increased their holdings in the company by 2 percentage points.

The share prices of the firm crossed the Tk300 mark after five months.

As per the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) data, Apex Footwear share prices jumped nearly 17% to reach Tk306 last week. It also secured the top position in the weekly gainer list.

As per the financial report of Apex Footwear, its revenue jumped by 42% to Tk801 crore and net profit soared by 42% to Tk6.77 crore year-on-year in the July-December period.

Dilip Kajuri, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of Apex Footwear, told The Business Standard, "We made 16.02% more profit from our exports because of the high value of the dollar."

"Also, sales volume in the local market went up because of our discounts on shoes," he added.

The company said in its financial report filed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) that its profit has increased as exports and local sales surged to a good extent even after an increase in most of the expenses including TDS (tax deducted at source) on export proceeds.