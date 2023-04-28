Apex Footwear's profit drops 60% despite higher sales

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 07:20 pm
28 April, 2023

Apex Footwear&#039;s profit drops 60% despite higher sales

Apex Footwear has reported a 59.6% year-on-year decline in its earnings per share (EPS) for the January-March quarter despite a continuation of sales growth.

It was due to higher costs of production, marketing, selling and distribution and also the finance cost, according to the top tier footwear maker's latest financial statement.

Of the major costs, the company only managed to reduce its administration costs for the third quarter of the fiscal year. However, it was not enough to offset the surged other costs.

Apex Footwear's quarterly revenue increased to Tk361 crore in the January to March quarter, from Tk284 crore over the same period of the previous year, and the higher costs dragged its net profit after taxes down to Tk1.26 crore from Tk3.1 crore.  

The publicly traded company's EPS came down to Tk0.97 from Tk2.40 for the three months, while for the first nine months of the fiscal year it was slightly up to Tk6.19 from Tk6.08 as its profits for the previous six months were better.

At the end of March, the company's net asset value per share stood at Tk232.96 while its shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece closed 2.73% lower at Tk370 on Thursday.

