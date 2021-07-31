Rough weather disrupting Hilsa fishing

Economy

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 12:08 pm

Related News

Rough weather disrupting Hilsa fishing

During the full moon, fishes come close the shore. But they cannot fish because of the rough seas, fishermen say

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 12:08 pm
Ban on fishing starts Tomorrow. Photo: Reuters.
Ban on fishing starts Tomorrow. Photo: Reuters.

After a 65-day ban, fishermen in Chattogram and surrounding areas have started going into the sea to catch Hilsa but rough weather has come in their way as a big hurdle.

Wholesalers (aratdar) and fishermen at Fishery Ghat in the port city said many fishermen could not go fishing despite having all preparation as the met office hoisted cautionary signal number three and advised fishermen to stay near the coast.

Babul Sarkar, general secretary of the Chittagong Fishery Ghat Business Association, said, "About 2,000 engine boats from Chattogram and surrounding areas went catching Hilsa. But fishers were forced to come back with small catches due to huge stormy waves," he said.

"The ban on fishing in the sea was lifted Friday midnight. But rough weather since then did not allow us to go into the deep sea where Hilsas are found in large numbers," he added.

However, as the ban is gone, the fishermen are happy that they are now able to catch some fish, although in small quantities.

During a visit to the spot, The Business Standard correspondent saw trawlers anchored at different places in Fishery Ghat, unloading various species of fish including Hilsa, Poya, Loita, Chhuri and shrimp.

Hilsa-laden boats were seen crowding different ghats of Chattogram city, including Fishery Ghat, Rasmonighat, Patenga Ghat 15 in the morning and at night.

Some fishers are bringing Hilsa in vans, which will take the fish to the wholesale markets.

Fishermen's huts are now in a festive mood. The ghats are abuzz with fishermen and traders.

Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Ramiz Uddin, boatman of Khwaja Baba trawler, said the trawlers here do fishing in Anwara, Banshkhali, Kutubdia, Saint Martin's, Noakhali, Hatia, Sandwip and Bhola. "We have been fishing in the Banshkhali and Kutubdia coasts."

Wholesaler Jahangir Hossain said, "Basically, 60% of the fish in Chattogram is from the sea. If fishing in the sea is prohibited, the fishery ghats will not be crowded. After many days the workers are working and buyers are coming to buy hilsa and other marine fish."

Another wholesaler Mintu Saha said many trawlers do not want to take the risk as cautionary signal number 3 was hoisted. People who have gone to the sea have also been fishing close to the coast.

Fishermen who come to the market say there are plenty of fish in the sea. They say especially during the full moon, fishes come near the shore. But they can't catch it because the sea is rough. The fishermen hope that a lot of hilsa will be caught this time when the cautionary signal number will be lowered.

Business leader Babul Sarkar said every day 500 to 3,000 maunds of fish are coming to the market, with some boats coming back to the ghats with fish. Many boats have just departed for the sea. When they return, Fishery Ghat will be flooded with Hilsa.

He hopes that the Hilsa catches will be more this time than last year.

Hundreds of fishermen and boats go to the sea from Rashmoni Ghat of the city every day and catch fish.

The fishermen and traders of the ghat said they have just started catching Hilsa. So the price is a bit high. Big Hilsa(one kg and more) is sold forTk600-700 per kilogram at wholesale price and the smaller ones for Tk 400-500 per kg.

Top News

Hilsa / Hilsa market / Hilsa ban / Hilsa season / Hilsa Fish / Hilsa fishing / rough weather / Fishery Ghat / Chittagong Fishery Ghat Business Association

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1d | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house