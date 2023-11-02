In search of hilsa: Fishermen returns to sea as 22-day ban set to end at midnight

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 08:23 pm

Related News

In search of hilsa: Fishermen returns to sea as 22-day ban set to end at midnight

By the time the fishing trawlers reach the deep sea, it will already be midnight, they said

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 08:23 pm
Fishermen set out to sea in hopes of catching hilsa in Cox&#039;s Bazar on 2 November 2023. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS
Fishermen set out to sea in hopes of catching hilsa in Cox's Bazar on 2 November 2023. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS

The 22-day ban on catching, selling, and transporting hilsa is set to end at midnight today. But fishermen in Cox's Bazar could wait no more. By noon many had set out to the sea to catch the fish at noon while others were preparing to follow suit.

By the time the fishing trawlers reach the deep sea, it will already be midnight, they said.

They hoped to catch the national fish in huge numbers to recover the losses they incurred during the three-week wait.

Visiting Cox's Bazar's fishing villages located at the mouth of the Bakkhali River at the Fisheries Ghat on Thursday, The Business Standard found preparations for fishing are going on in a festive mood with fishermen and trawler owners busy gathering various materials including net, food and fuel oil.

Fishermen prepare to set out to sea with a trawler to catch hilsa in Cox&#039;s Bazar on 2 November 2023. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS
Fishermen prepare to set out to sea with a trawler to catch hilsa in Cox's Bazar on 2 November 2023. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS

"Since the ban is set to end tonight, we have already completed all preparations to go fishing in the sea," said Zainal Abedin, the owner of a fishing trawler.

He said due to unfavourable weather conditions, they could not catch the desired amount of hilsa and other species of fish after the 65-day ban that ended in July.

"We are hoping to make up for that loss this season. Trawlers have already started sailing."

Fishermen set out to sea to catch hilsa in Cox&#039;s Bazar on 2 November 2023. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS
Fishermen set out to sea to catch hilsa in Cox's Bazar on 2 November 2023. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS

Tarapada Chowhan, senior fisheries officer of Cox's Bazar's Dar upazila, told TBS that government assistance has been provided to registered fishermen during the ban on fishing.

"Some fishermen in the district are still unregistered. The process of bringing them under the registration is going on."

The fisheries officer hopes that as the ban is lifted, it will be possible to meet the target of hilsa and other marine fishing in the current season. 

According to Department of Fisheries data, there are 50,000 fishermen in Cox's Bazar. Of them, the number of registered fishermen is 22,000.

Besides, there are 6,000 fishing trawlers.

Top News

Cox's Bazar / Bangladesh / Fishing / Hilsa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

8h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

11h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1d | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

44m | TBS World
Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

6h | TBS World
Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

8h | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

23h | TBS Today