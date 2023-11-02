In search of hilsa: Fishermen returns to sea as 22-day ban set to end at midnight

Fishermen set out to sea in hopes of catching hilsa in Cox's Bazar on 2 November 2023. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS

The 22-day ban on catching, selling, and transporting hilsa is set to end at midnight today. But fishermen in Cox's Bazar could wait no more. By noon many had set out to the sea to catch the fish at noon while others were preparing to follow suit.

By the time the fishing trawlers reach the deep sea, it will already be midnight, they said.

They hoped to catch the national fish in huge numbers to recover the losses they incurred during the three-week wait.

Visiting Cox's Bazar's fishing villages located at the mouth of the Bakkhali River at the Fisheries Ghat on Thursday, The Business Standard found preparations for fishing are going on in a festive mood with fishermen and trawler owners busy gathering various materials including net, food and fuel oil.

Fishermen prepare to set out to sea with a trawler to catch hilsa in Cox's Bazar on 2 November 2023. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS

"Since the ban is set to end tonight, we have already completed all preparations to go fishing in the sea," said Zainal Abedin, the owner of a fishing trawler.

He said due to unfavourable weather conditions, they could not catch the desired amount of hilsa and other species of fish after the 65-day ban that ended in July.

"We are hoping to make up for that loss this season. Trawlers have already started sailing."

Fishermen set out to sea to catch hilsa in Cox's Bazar on 2 November 2023. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS

Tarapada Chowhan, senior fisheries officer of Cox's Bazar's Dar upazila, told TBS that government assistance has been provided to registered fishermen during the ban on fishing.

"Some fishermen in the district are still unregistered. The process of bringing them under the registration is going on."

The fisheries officer hopes that as the ban is lifted, it will be possible to meet the target of hilsa and other marine fishing in the current season.

According to Department of Fisheries data, there are 50,000 fishermen in Cox's Bazar. Of them, the number of registered fishermen is 22,000.

Besides, there are 6,000 fishing trawlers.