22-day hilsa fishing ban to end at midnight

A flotilla of fishermen return to shore, laden with bountiful catches of Hilsa. Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS

Fishermen are set to resume hilsa fishing as the 22-day ban on catching, selling, and transporting the national fish will end at midnight (2 November).

The fishermen are now busy preparing nets and boats to go to the rivers to catch hilsa fish in different parts of the country.

To ensure the safe spawning of the national fish of Bangladesh during its peak breeding period, the government imposed the ban in the Padma-Meghna sanctuary.

Catching, selling, hoarding, and transporting of hilsa were prohibited from October 12 to November 2.