Hilsa fishing in Meghna continues despite ban

Despite the government ban on fishing, buying, selling, and transporting Hilsa for 22 days to bolster fish resources, fishermen continue to catch mother Hilsa in the Meghna River in the 6th Hilsa sanctuary region.

Several small fishing trawlers near the launch terminal of Abupur union in Hizla upazila, where fishermen are catching Hilsa and selling it in local markets have been spotted by a TBS correspondent on Sunday (15 October).

Earlier, the government imposed a 22-day ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting hilsa from 12 October to 2 November to ensure the safe spawning of mother hilsa during its peak breeding period.

During this ban period, mother Hilsa migrates up the rivers for spawning.

Earlier, the Department of Fisheries declared the 83km-long stripe in Meghna River – from Hizla to Mehendiganj of Barisal district - as the 6th Hilsa sanctuary, to conserve the national fish population further.

Locals report that Hilsa fishing persists not only in Abupur but also in Hizla, Muladi, Mehendiganj, and Chandpur's Haimchar, ranging from river tributaries to Tetulia River in Bhola.

The fish caught in these areas find their way to markets in nearby Chandpur, Sherpur, and Madaripur districts.

Even in areas like Abupur and Harinathpur in the Hizla-Gourobdi union, Hilsa, especially mother Hilsa, is being sold without fear of consequences.

"The food support they receive from the government is not enough. We have to run our household. We have no other option but to net the fish in order to survive," explained Abu Hossain, a fisherman from the Abupur area, justifying their actions.

Hashem Mia, another fisherman, echoed this sentiment, indicating that without adequate support, they have no choice but to catch fish in the rivers, flouting the ban.

He said, "We fish here because the police monitoring is less in this area."

"The administration is only strict with us. Despite the ban, fishermen from Indian districts continue their operations. Furthermore, local leaders even bring people to fish in our area. If others can continue fishing, why should I be blamed if I do the same?" he argued.

"In this area, there are some influential groups who engage locals to catch hilsa fish," alleges Hasem.

A local representative on condition of anonymity said the administration does not come to this area due to fear.

"In the past two to three years, there have been 4/5 attacks on law enforcers including the Coast Guard, police, fisheries officers, and even executive magistrates," he added.

Barishal district fisheries official Md Asadujjaman has admitted to The Business Standard the reality of hilsa fishing during the ban period in the Meghna River.

In the area where the Meghna River connects three upazilas of two districts, there have always been allegations of illegal fishing by the residents, said Mohammed Aminul Islam, the fisheries officer of Shariatpur district.

He said, "Fishermen of this region are very cunning."

"When any inspection team from Shariatpur district goes to that area, they take position near the border of Barishal. Conversely, when a team from Barishal arrives, they position themselves near the border of Shariatpur. As a result, it becomes challenging to confront and resolve the issue with the residents of both districts," he explains.

In the past 24 hours, after the drives started in 6 districts of the Barishal division, a total of 77 individuals have been sentenced to various terms by the courts.