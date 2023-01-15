State-of-the-art wash plant installed at PDS’s RMG plant in Adamjee EPZ

PDS Limited, a global fashion infrastructure company, has installed a state-of-the-art wash plant at Progress Apparels Bangladesh Ltd, one of PDS's manufacturing subsidiaries in Bangladesh.

The wash plant, installed in partnership and funding from the Netherlands-based Good Fashion Fund, has the capacity to wash six million garments per annum and Progress Apparels can now manage 90% of the current wash requirement in-house.

"With this investment in the wash plant, we have not only equipped Progress Apparels to further amplify their capabilities in apparel manufacturing but also benefit from Good Fashion Fund's expertise in sustainable practices and implementation of best-in-class technologies," PDS Limited Global CEO Sanjay Jain after the plant was inaugurated recently.

The Good Fashion Fund aims to drive systemic change in the textile and apparel industry by financing the implementation of state-of-the art technologies and innovations delivering good fashion practices, reports indiantextilemagazine.

Progress Apparels is now one of the first companies in Bangladesh to receive funding from Good Fashion Fund, subject to required approvals, and will benefit from the expertise of the Good Fashion Fund in technical, environmental, and social matters for sustainable production.

In its 270,000 sq. ft production unit at the Adamjee EPZ in Dhaka, Progress Apparels approximately 900,000 units per month. The facility manufactures bottoms (formal and casual), school wear, shorts, and skirts for some of the leading retail brands across the globe.