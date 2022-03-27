Washing institute to be set up in Bangladesh: BGMEA president 

While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

A washing institution will be set up in Bangladesh to protect and preserve its place in the world of apparel manufacturing, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan.

He made the announcement while speaking as the chief guest during the annual general meeting of the Bangladesh Garments Washing Technologist Foundation (BGWTF) held at Mirpur's Priyanka Shooting Complex on Saturday (26 March).

The BGMEA president said that the washing sector (a technology, which is applied to change or modify the outlook, appearance, comfortability, and design of garments) is making significant contributions in the development of the country's RMG sector.

"Currently it is performing better than before."

He furthered that now there is no need to bring washing technologists from abroad.

"Our technologists are working in various garment factories and with good reputation. This is saving us a lot of money."

Mentioning that the garment sector will cross $50 billion by 2023, the BGMEA president said, "We, under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, are playing a leading role in building Bangabandhu's Shonar Bangla."

