Adamjee EPZ starts vaccination programme for workers

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 04:35 pm

Related News

Adamjee EPZ starts vaccination programme for workers

Adamjee  EPZ General Manager Md Ahsan Kabir and Narayanganj District Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammed Imtiaz jointly inaugurated the vaccination programme

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Adamjee Export Processing Zone (EPZ) on Wednesday (24 November) started a vaccination programme for the workers of 49 factories situated inside the special economic zone. 

The EPZ authority initially vaccinated 5,000 workers on the first day of the 7-day long programme, said a press release. 

Adamjee  EPZ General Manager Md Ahsan Kabir and Narayanganj District Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammed Imtiaz jointly inaugurated the vaccination programme. The initiative has been taken to ensure vaccine of all workers ‍safely as well as to maintain uninterrupted production and export flow in EPZ.

A total 54,446 workers of AEPZ will be vaccinated through this programme next on the basis of registration. 17 booths in 7 centres inside the zone have been prepared for the inoculation campaign. 

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) contacted with Prime Minister's Office to bring 5-lakh workers of EPZs under the inoculation programme. 

Total 163686 numbers of workers of EPZs under BEPZA have been vaccinated already. Vaccination for the remaining workers is under process. BEPZA is working to ensure 100% vaccination in order to maintain production-oriented working atmosphere of EPZ by ensuring good health of the workers, the press release added. 

Bangladesh / Health

covid-19 vaccine / Adamjee EPZ / Vaccination programme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

20h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?