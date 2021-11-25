Adamjee EPZ starts vaccination programme for workers

Adamjee Export Processing Zone (EPZ) on Wednesday (24 November) started a vaccination programme for the workers of 49 factories situated inside the special economic zone.

The EPZ authority initially vaccinated 5,000 workers on the first day of the 7-day long programme, said a press release.

Adamjee EPZ General Manager Md Ahsan Kabir and Narayanganj District Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammed Imtiaz jointly inaugurated the vaccination programme. The initiative has been taken to ensure vaccine of all workers ‍safely as well as to maintain uninterrupted production and export flow in EPZ.

A total 54,446 workers of AEPZ will be vaccinated through this programme next on the basis of registration. 17 booths in 7 centres inside the zone have been prepared for the inoculation campaign.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) contacted with Prime Minister's Office to bring 5-lakh workers of EPZs under the inoculation programme.

Total 163686 numbers of workers of EPZs under BEPZA have been vaccinated already. Vaccination for the remaining workers is under process. BEPZA is working to ensure 100% vaccination in order to maintain production-oriented working atmosphere of EPZ by ensuring good health of the workers, the press release added.