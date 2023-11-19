Adamjee EPZ gets $1.02 million investment

Corporates

19 November, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 06:22 pm

Adamjee EPZ gets $1.02 million investment

India-Germany owned joint venture company Helsa Icon Bangladesh Limited is going to set up a garments accessories manufacturing industry in Adamjee EPZ with an investment of $ 1.02 million. 

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Helsa Icon Bangladesh Limited signed an agreement to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on 15 November, reads a press release. 

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Helsa Icon Bangladesh Limited Aartee Patil signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony. 

This foreign owned company will produce annually 10 million pairs of shoulder pads and 0.75 million pairs of sleeve heads. The company will create job opportunity for 126 Bangladeshi nationals. 

Among others, Executive Director (Administration) A N M Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.
 

