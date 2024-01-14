Entrepreneurs demand separate building code for garment industry

RMG

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 10:21 pm

Related News

Entrepreneurs demand separate building code for garment industry

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 10:21 pm
They placed the demands during a discussion on the RSC (RMG Sustainability Council) at Gulshan Club in the capital on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy 
They placed the demands during a discussion on the RSC (RMG Sustainability Council) at Gulshan Club in the capital on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy 

Entrepreneurs have demanded formulation of a separate building code for the country's garment industry to ensure industry safety, considering its investment cost.

They also called for bringing some changes to the Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) rules for the interim building standard, saying it is much harder than the ACCORD framework standard.

They placed the demands during a discussion on the RSC (RMG Sustainability Council) at Gulshan Club in the capital on Saturday, oragnised by Forum – a panel of the BGMEA's election. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Faisal Samad, the panel leader of Forum and a president candidate in the BGMEA election, chaired the session. 

Addressing the session, Nafis Ud Doula, the director of RSC, said currently apparel entrepreneurs are facing the five most common problems regarding the RSC framework.

He pointed out the unprotected steel structure of the interim building, undersized pumps, delayed approvals of design, and fire protection in warehouse racking.

Addressing the concerns raised during the discussion, Forum leader Faisal presented possible steps that he would take to solve them. He said if he was elected, every member of the BGMEA would work in the best interest of the association.

"Considering the nature of the industry, the apparel industry needed a separate building code, as it is not like other buildings 

"ACCORD standard has been adopted in the country for the last 10 years. However, BNBC rules are sometimes harder than ACCORD, which required further cost to comply with."

Addressing the event, BGMEA former president Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez said the Underwriters Laboratories certification under the Bangladesh National Building Code should be a certain standard, instead of a mandatory certification.

He further said any certification that required a cost needed to be removed from the national building code.

Addressing the discussion, former BGMEA president Rubana Huq said, "If Faisal Samad becomes the next BGMEA president, I will personally guarantee that there will be not a single problem regarding the RMG Sustainability Council."

Among others, Mohammad Abdus Salam, the founder of the Asian Group, and Mohammed Abdur Rahim, vice chairman of DBL Group, also spoke.

entrepreneur / building code / garment industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

9h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

8h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

15h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

4h | Videos
Evaly will start refunding customers from January

Evaly will start refunding customers from January

2h | Videos
What is the identity of Iran-backed Yemeni group Houthi?

What is the identity of Iran-backed Yemeni group Houthi?

1h | Videos
Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

11h | Videos