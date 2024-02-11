Meet the Sharks of 'Shark Tank Bangladesh'

The globally acclaimed business show, 'Shark Tank,' which has been aired in more than 40 countries over the last 15 years, is making its debut today in Bangladesh.

Shark Tank Bangladesh Season 1 will have the Sharks Sami Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Startup Bangladesh Limited (SBL); Nazim Farhan Choudhury, Managing Director of Adcomm; Golam Murshed, Managing Director of Majesto Limited; Kazi M Hassan, CEO of Robi's digital ventures arm R Ventures PLC; Samanzar Khan, managing director of AKS Khan Holdings Ltd; Fahim Mashroor, managing director of Bdjobs.com; Ahmed R Ali, founder and chairman of TISTA Science and Technology Corporation.

The shooting for Shark Tank Bangladesh will be starting today, following a screening process that involved evaluating over 2,000 companies to select the best businesses.

The OTT platform, Bongo, signed a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring the show to the country.

In addition to these Sharks, several other high-profile female entrepreneurs will be joining the Tank. Their names are yet to be shared by the organisers.

'Shark Tank' is a show where entrepreneurs present their business ideas to a group of investors, called 'Sharks,' to get investment. They can pitch new products, existing services, or companies that need money to grow.

Entrepreneurs need to convince the Sharks to invest and help make their business well-known.

Producers from Sony, Arch Dyson, and Kevin Hyland, who have helped supervise and produce versions of the show around the world, will be present in Dhaka to unveil the Sharks and oversee the first few days of the shoot.

Since starting in 2001 in Japan as 'Money Tigers,' the show has become globally popular with versions like 'Dragon's Den' and 'Shark Tank.'

Successful entrepreneurs, acting as investors, have put nearly $1 billion into companies worldwide. This has helped many businesses grow and make billions in sales after joining the show.

Deepto TV will broadcast the inaugural season of the show while it will be streamed on Bongo.

