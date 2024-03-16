Faruque Hassan emphasises enhancing digital capabilities in garment sector

BGMEA outgoing President Faruque Hassan underscored the garment industry's strong focus on technological upgradation, particularly software solutions to streamline manufacturing processes.

During a meeting with Ontik Technology, a leading technology firm specialising in digital solutions, Faruque emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to provide garment factories with the latest software solutions and technical expertise to effectively implement them.

A delegation of Ontik Technology, headed by its Managing Director SM Mohiuddin Milton, met with Faruque Hassan today (16 March) to explore avenues for advancing digital capabilities within the country's garment sector.

The meeting, which took place at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka, was attended by Director of Ontik Technology Radin Ahmed and Chief Marketing Officer Md Tahmeed Abdullah.

The discussions primarily focused on the evolving global trends in digital technologies and their profound impact on the ready-made garment industry, said a press release.

Both sides acknowledged the critical role of embracing IT solutions to enhance the efficiency and productivity of Bangladeshi garment factories, thus ensuring their competitiveness in the digital era.

They expressed optimism of collaborative initiatives aims at supporting garment factories with innovative software solutions that drive operational efficiency and foster sustainable growth.