Scent of success: Nasreen's journey from interior design to perfume entrepreneurship

Nasreen Zamir. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

While living in France with her husband, ambassador Muhammad Zamir, Nasreen became enchanted by perfumes.

She had long been captivated by the fragrance of flowers, particularly the delicate scents of the white flowers of Bangladesh, such as dolan champa, beli, gardenia, tuberose, and jasmine.

Despite her profession as an interior designer, her passion for perfumes motivated her to take the initiative to make perfumes by using these exquisite flowers.

However, after travelling and researching in various countries to acquire the skills of perfume making, she was disappointed upon returning to her own country. Despite her determination to realise her dream, she found it challenging to find a high-quality lab and factory within the country.

She was forced to move to Malaysia to produce the perfumes of her dream. She found success in manufacturing five distinct types of perfumes in a factory in that country. In February 2020, she launched Jonaki, a perfume brand featuring Bangladeshi flavours, into the Bangladeshi market.

She claimed to be the only person working with perfumes, which resulted in a unique Bangladeshi flavour. While many businessmen imported perfumes from various other countries, Nasreen invested in creating her own unique brand.

"When I considered leaving my interior design profession to work with perfumes, I initially invested only $3,000. Now, my business has expanded. I produce my products in Malaysia, which I directly oversee. Fourteen employees work under me in Bangladesh, and I am the sole owner of my company," Nasreen Zamir told The Business Standard.

"It is my dream that Jonaki will become a unique Bangladeshi brand," she added.

"The perfume market is very large in Bangladesh. So, if I find the right investor, I will endeavour to further expand my business," she added.

Besides perfumes, Jonaki has introduced beauty products for women. Additionally, it has included traditional muslin cloths and wall hangings with designs rooted in Bengali heritage.

The world-class perfume Jonaki has been available in select stores such as Perfume Bangladesh, Dhali, Unimart, and Almas. It is also accessible through the brand's official website and social media platforms.

Recently, in an effort to draw foreigners' attention to these products, Jonaki inaugurated its first flagship store in the capital's five-star Hotel InterContinental.

The fragrance of Jonaki perfume is now wafting beyond the country's borders, finding its place in the homes of dignitaries from various countries.

Nasreen Zamir said that she frequently is asked questions about how an interior designer developed an interest in promoting the fragrance of her country.

She said that in September 2017, while sitting in her office, the idea of making perfume came up in a conversation with a French friend. "The friend asked me what else I wanted to do. The answer was to bring the perfume to the market."

Nasreen Zamir took the matter seriously. She began preparing for it in December of that year. For two consecutive years, she dedicated herself to perfume research, creating perfume aromas, and designing bottles and packaging.

"I want to provide a Bangladeshi product to the foreign delegates who come to Bangladesh. Fragrance creates love in the human mind and also carries the identity of human personality. That is why on 17 February this year I opened a flagship store in a five-star hotel, albeit on a small scale," she said.

She added that it takes about six months to test the stability of the perfume. "We do not mix any colours. Apart from the dedicated InterContinental stall, our products are displayed in eight famous markets in Dhaka."

She also claims that recently the King of Bhutan, the Ambassador of Palestine, and officials from various countries who visited Bangladesh at different times praised and purchased Jonaki perfumes.

Although Jonaki's main goal is to attract foreign buyers, the company also sells fragrances online for domestic customers.

Jonaki has five types of fragrances in the market: Neroli Blossom, Freesia Nights, and Oriental Jasmine for women, and Amaretto and Santal Tabac for men. Jonaki, with the tagline "Joy of Light", began with these five fragrance ranges.

So far, Jonaki has had seven shades of long-lasting satin matte and six shades of semi-gloss lipsticks.

Nasreen said that these lipsticks are suitable for all ages, trendy, and suitable for any skin tone. The compact powder comes in three shades: light, warm beige, and golden honey.

Jonaki's fragrance is enhanced by the addition of Attar. This Attar is completely halal, as the thousand-year-old perfume is made without any alcohol.

Jonaki's store at the InterContinental showcases fine cotton and muslin scarves and wooden wall hangings designed by Nasreen Zamir. There are also pearl necklaces.

Nasreen Zamir is optimistic about developing Jonaki as a world-class perfume brand.

"I hope that one day labs will be built in Bangladesh to make high-quality perfumes. Then there will be no need to go outside the country. From design to packaging, everything will be done in our country," she said. ***