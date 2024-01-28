Danish ambassador discusses collaboration opportunities in RMG sector with BGMEA chief

RMG

UNB
28 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 06:29 pm

Related News

Danish ambassador discusses collaboration opportunities in RMG sector with BGMEA chief

Their discussions revolved around crucial issues related Bangladesh’s ready-made garments (RMG) industry, focusing on the current status, global market dynamics, challenges, and priorities for sustainable development.

UNB
28 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 06:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Christian Brix Møller on Sunday met BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA Complex in and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Their discussions revolved around crucial issues related Bangladesh's ready-made garments (RMG) industry, focusing on the current status, global market dynamics, challenges, and priorities for sustainable development.

The meeting also delved into the potential for enhanced collaboration between Denmark and Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of sustainability, circularity, and the integration of energy-efficient technologies within the garment industry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting also touched upon the preparation of Bangladeshi RMG and textile companies for the upcoming EU Due Diligence, said the BGMEA.

Faruque Hassan apprised Ambassador Christian Brix Møller of BGMEA's strategic vision to elevate the RMG industry's position in the global market through product diversification, innovation, efficiency improvement, and skill development, with a paramount focus on sustainability.

He urged the Danish envoy to facilitate collaboration between BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and leading Danish fashion institutes to enhance students' knowledge and skills in key areas such as product and design development, along with the latest manufacturing technologies.

The meeting was attended by Shams Mahmud, Chair, BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell, Mohammed Kamal, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair, and Sanjay Kumar Naha, Director, Rose Intimates Limited.

Saadia Taufiq Sadi, Senior Trade Adviser, and Ali Asraf Khan, Supply Chain Specialist, from the Danish Embassy in Dhaka, were also present at the meeting.

Bangladesh

RMG / BGMEA / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

6h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

10h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

1h | Videos
Why the tax rate of the telcos will be like the tobacco business?

Why the tax rate of the telcos will be like the tobacco business?

26m | Videos
Every house in Syedpur is a factory

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

7h | Videos
Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

21h | Videos