Danish ambassador discusses collaboration opportunities in RMG sector with BGMEA chief

Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Christian Brix Møller on Sunday met BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA Complex in and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Their discussions revolved around crucial issues related Bangladesh's ready-made garments (RMG) industry, focusing on the current status, global market dynamics, challenges, and priorities for sustainable development.

The meeting also delved into the potential for enhanced collaboration between Denmark and Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of sustainability, circularity, and the integration of energy-efficient technologies within the garment industry.

The meeting also touched upon the preparation of Bangladeshi RMG and textile companies for the upcoming EU Due Diligence, said the BGMEA.

Faruque Hassan apprised Ambassador Christian Brix Møller of BGMEA's strategic vision to elevate the RMG industry's position in the global market through product diversification, innovation, efficiency improvement, and skill development, with a paramount focus on sustainability.

He urged the Danish envoy to facilitate collaboration between BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and leading Danish fashion institutes to enhance students' knowledge and skills in key areas such as product and design development, along with the latest manufacturing technologies.

The meeting was attended by Shams Mahmud, Chair, BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell, Mohammed Kamal, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair, and Sanjay Kumar Naha, Director, Rose Intimates Limited.

Saadia Taufiq Sadi, Senior Trade Adviser, and Ali Asraf Khan, Supply Chain Specialist, from the Danish Embassy in Dhaka, were also present at the meeting.