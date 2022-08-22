BGMEA writes to ministry against higher container handling charges

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is seeking the intervention of the Ministry of Shipping in restraining the increased handling charges on import and export goods at private inland container depots (ICDs).

The organisation sent a letter to the minister of state for shipping on Monday, opposing the decision of ICDs to set higher container handling charges.

The letter mentioned that according to ICD policy-2016, a tariff committee needs to be formed to set the charges of ICDs. But private inland container depots are unilaterally levying higher charges on containers without any approval of a tariff committee.

The organisation also requested the ministry to take urgent steps to restrain the charge hike to continue Bangladesh's export growth amidst the ongoing domestic economic crisis.

"Private ICDs are increasing container handling charges by 35% on imported goods and 25% on exported goods, without consulting us (BGMEA)," BGMEA Acting President Md Shahidullah Azim told The Business Standard.

Earlier on 4 November, private ICDs increased handling charges by 23% on import and export goods unilaterally.

Consequently, export-import businesses have suffered an adverse impact and the country is lagging behind in a competitive global market, which should be prevented from happening again, he added.

On 11 August, private ICDs increased the handling charge on imported goods by 35% citing the fuel oil price hike.