BGMEA president urges Epic Group to invest in high-end apparel development

File photo of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan
File photo of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), urged Epic Group to make investments in product and design development, particularly in high-end apparels in Bangladesh.

He also requested the Epic Group to continue its support and collaboration in improving efficiency, technical knowledge and sustainability in the RMG industry of Bangladesh.

Faruque made the call during his meeting with Ranjan Mahtani, executive chairman of Epic Group, alongside Epic Group CEOs Sunil Daryanani and Dinesh Virwani, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Azfar Hassan, director of Giant Group.

Held in Hong Kong today, the primary focus of the meeting was to explore avenues to fortify the longstanding business partnership between Epic Group and Bangladeshi suppliers.

They also talked about how BGMEA and Epic Group could work together to enhance global promotion of Bangladesh's apparel industry, focusing on its strengths, world-class workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and exemplary industry practices.

The BGMEA president urged Epic Group to collaborate closely with their suppliers in Bangladesh in developing their capacities and technical expertise in the manufacturing of high-end apparel products.

He also called upon Epic Group to increase its sourcing of high-value garments from Bangladesh.

 

BGMEA / Epic Group / Apparel

