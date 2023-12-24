BGMEA president for harnessing power of tech to propel industry's growth

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 10:10 pm

Photo: BSS
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said students have to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the evolving landscape of the fashion world.

In his speech at a seminar today, Faruque Hassan highlighted the profound impact of technological advancements, particularly in Artificial Intelligence, on reshaping the fashion industry.

He was speaking at a seminar titled "Opportunities and Prospects in SEIP and Probable Career Build-up in the RMG Sector," jointly organised by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) and the BGMEA at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara.

The BGMEA president noted that from design to production, technology is driving efficiency, sustainability, and creativity in unprecedented ways.

Recognising the significance of embracing these advancements, Faruque Hassan said the present generation needs to harness the power of technology to propel Bangladesh's RMG industry to new heights.

The seminar, held on the sidelines of the BGMEA Career Summit and Fest 2023, featured insights from distinguished guests including Fatema Rahim Veena, additional secretary, and executive project director, Skills for Employment Investment Programme; Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, vice president (Finance), BGMEA; and Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, joint secretary, and deputy executive director, Skills for Employment Investment Programme.

Trainees of the BGMEA-SEIP project were present at the seminar, where guests shared their perspectives on the RMG industry's prospects and the importance of skills development in the face of evolving technological advancements.

The participants also took part in the BGMEA Career Summit and Fest to explore job opportunities offered by 132 leading RMG companies participating in the summit.

In his address, Faruque Hassan highlighted the continuous process of skilling, reskilling, and upskilling to align with the changing dynamics of garment manufacturing and the global market.

He underscored the role of the Skills for Employment Investment Programme in meeting the industry's demand for a skilled workforce by upgrading skill levels for enhanced productivity and efficiency.

Implemented by BGMEA in the RMG sector, the BGMEA-SEIP project focuses on re-skilling and up-skilling workers and mid-level management in garment factories.

The initiative is funded by the Asian Development Bank and implemented by the Finance Division of the government of Bangladesh.

