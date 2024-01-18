46th BCS preliminary exams to be held on 9 March

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 07:18 pm

File photo of Bangladesh Public Service Commission logo. Picture: Collected.
File photo of Bangladesh Public Service Commission logo. Picture: Collected.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that the 46th preliminary examination for the Bangladesh Civil Service will take place on 9 March.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the commission stated the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) test will be conducted simultaneously from 10am to 12pm on the same day in centers located in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh.

Exam halls, seat plan and other details will be disclosed at the websites of BPSC and Telecom Bangladesh Ltd, the circular added.

