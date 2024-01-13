4-day textile, garment machinery expo begins in Dhaka 1 Feb

Factories in the Bangladeshi garment industry are undergoing significant technological transformations, with automation and multi-skilling of workers becoming prevalent. Photo: Mumit M

The four-day 18th Dhaka International Textile and Garments Machinery Exhibition will begin at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on 1 February.

The exhibition aims to attract local entrepreneurs to invest in the textile and garment sector and to introduce them to state-of-the-art technology and other technological advancements in the textile and garment sector. This exhibition is a mini international textile machinery exhibition of South East Asia which increases the image of the association and the country locally and internationally, say organisers.

Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), said overseas manufacturers of textile and garment machineries and apparels accessories are expected to showcase their products in the exhibition.

This exhibition will offer a unique opportunity for the local textile and apparel manufacturers to meet their global suppliers of the latest machinery under an umbrella, he said.

More than 1,000 machinery manufacturers from 32 countries are expected to take part in the exhibition to offer complete machinery solutions to garment and textile sector businesses in the country. The exhibition will remain open to all from 12:00pm to 8:00pm every day until 4 February.

Salman F Rahman, adviser for private industry and investment to the prime minister, is expected to inaugurate the exhibition.

A number of seminars relating to development of textile and garments will be held in the exhibition.

The BTMA has been organising the exhibition since 2004 in association with Chan Chao International Company Ltd, Taiwan and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co, Ltd, Hong Kong.