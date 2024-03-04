Rangamati ethnic minority women weave change on waist looms

A woman displays a shawl at a shop in the Nirban Nagar Buddhist Temple market, located at the foot of a hill near Kaptai Lake in the Balukhali union of Rangamati Sadar. The owners of all 50 shops in the market are indigenous women who sell self-made clothes and various other items collected from different remote villages. The photo was taken on Sunday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

A local woman, Amita Chakma, sat in a corner of her shop, weaving clothes on a traditional waist loom. When customers arrive, she pauses to attend to them.

Similar is the scene in the 50 shops at Nirban Nagar Buddhist Temple Market in Rangamati's Balukhali.

These shops, all owned by women, offer a diverse selection of loom-woven garments, including shawls, bed sheets, scarves, sarees, salwar-kamiz, lungis, fatuas and handbags of various sizes and designs.

The women use waist looms to create the products. A waist loom, a traditional tool commonly used by ethnic groups in the hilly regions, is tied to the weaver's waist with bamboo sticks.

Some students have also set up stalls to supplement their income through product sales.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The market offers a platform for many to become financially self-sufficient. On holidays, each shop sells goods worth Tk20,000 to Tk25,000.

Situated at the foot of a hill near Kaptai Lake in Balukhali union of Rangamati Sadar, the Nirban Nagar Buddhist Temple is a popular tourist destination.

This market was established based on the demand of the pilgrims and tourists visiting this temple.

Balukhali Union Parishad Chairman Amar Kumar Chakma said that the local women have built the shops themselves with permission from the Bon Bihar authorities.

"This market, which started in mid-2011, now has 46 shops with the number gradually increasing. The sellers do not have to pay rent. This market has created opportunities for women to earn additional income, leading many to transition from traditional occupations like agriculture and fishing to business," he said.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Upon visiting the market, this correspondent observed the bustling market, with traders busy with sales or weaving on waist-looms.

Bishakha Chakma, a student at Bandarban Government College, said, "Sales are particularly strong during holidays when tourist numbers increase. During those days sales exceeded Tk20,000 to Tk25,000 every day. This has created an opportunity for additional income alongside my studies."

Reshmi Chakma, a local, told TBS, "All the products sold here are made on waist looms. Tourists visiting Rangamati come here regularly because of the beautiful designs and good quality. The sales are also satisfactory as the prices are lower compared to the city markets."

Additionally, clothes woven by women in remote villages of the union are also brought and sold at the market. Trading begins in the early morning and continues until sunset.

Niruta Chakma, a student of Rangamati Government College, said, "Traditionally, all female members of ethnic families participate in this work. We collect these garments from various villages and sell them at the market, providing a sustainable income source for both sellers and weavers."

The market also offers fruits and additional items for tourists.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

It takes about an hour and a half from Rangamati's Reserve Bazar Ghat to reach Nirban Nagar Buddhist Temple. The 29-foot 8-inch high Buddha statue at Nirban Nagar Bon Bihar Temple has become one of the main attractions for tourists visiting Rangamati.

Not far from this market is Shubhalong Falls, one of the most popular tourist spots in the district.

Taslima Akhter, a tourist from Chattogram, remarked that the Nirban Nagar Market, alongside the scenic beauty of the hills and lake, would appeal to anyone. She added that she always visits the market during trips to Shubhalong to purchase clothing at lower prices compared to Rangamati city showrooms.