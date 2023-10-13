Pran-RFL to invest another Tk680cr at Habiganj Industrial Park

Infographic: TBS

Pran-RFL Group, a leading conglomerate in Bangladesh, is planning to make fresh investments in its Habiganj Industrial Park next year to increase capacity and introduce new production lines to meet the rising demand for its goods, both at home and abroad, according to the company.

Known for its diverse portfolio spanning food, beverages, plastic products, and agriculture machinery, the company has already invested Tk6,300 crore in the park.

"Now we are investing another Tk680 crore in some new facilities for poultry, bakery, noodles, glassware, recycled products, fittings, switches, sockets, stationery, cables, bicycles, and SS pipes," said Kamruzzaman Kamal, director of marketing at Pran-RFL Group.

"With the new investment, some facilities will increase capacity, and some are new sectors for us," he added.

The new investment will generate employment opportunities for around 3,000 people, Kamal said at a views-exchange meeting with members of the Economic Reporters' Forum held at the industrial park yesterday.

Currently, the park covers 300 acres of land. The new plant will be set up on 200 acres of adjacent land.

The industrial park went into commercial production in 2013.

Kamal said Pran-RFL has an annual turnover of approximately $3 billion, with $400 million in exports, and India alone accounts for roughly 20% of the total volume of exports.

The group, which produces 6,300 kinds of products in 31 locations in the country under its 300 brands, currently exports goods to 145 countries.

Some 25,000 employees are working at the Habiganj Industrial Park, the group's overall employment being 1.45 lakh. Approximately, 1 lakh farmers are also directly supplying goods to the company, Kamal further said.

The Habiganj Industrial Park produces a wide range of products, including everyday essentials and items that were previously heavily imported. Additionally, the park manufactures products in high global demand.

The park is home to the country's largest plastic recycling plant and also manufactures products from well-known international brands, such as Coca-Cola and Gillette, in addition to Pran-RFL products.

The industrial park currently operates 47 production lines where a wide range of products are manufactured, including fruit drinks, beverages, candy, liquid glucose, biscuits, confectionery, transformers, electric cables, fans, melamine, bicycles, MS and GI pipes, recycling products, cassava processing, and toiletries.

As a result of the production of various products, this establishment has become the most diversified industrial park in the country.

Moreover, it is one of the largest private industrial parks in the country in terms of size, Kamal said. One of the objectives of the Pran-RFL Group is to create employment for the masses in rural areas.

The group places the highest emphasis on it while setting up any factory or industrial park. Moreover, the availability of energy and the socio-economic situation are considered to be of the utmost importance, he added.

Of the 25,000 people employed in this industrial park, about 65% are women.

About 95% of the workforce is local. Apart from working here, a section of the local population supplies various products to this industrial park.

In addition, various establishments, including markets, have been developed around the Habiganj Industrial Park, through which many people have been employed, Kamal said.