Chinese company Song Shin Leather to invest $6 million in Cumilla EPZ

Press Release
27 March, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 04:08 pm

In the presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, an agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Song Shin Leather (BD) Co Limited at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka today (27 March). 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chinese company Song Shin Leather (BD) Co Limited is going to set up a Leather processing industry in Cumilla EPZ. They will invest US$ 6 million to produce annually 8 million square feet of finished cow feather and finished buffalo leather and create job opportunities for 100 Bangladeshi nationals.

In the presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, an agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Song Shin Leather (BD) Co Limited at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka today (27 March). 

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and General Manager of Song Shin Leather (BD) Co Limited Wang Jingzhao signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Md Ashraful Kabir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez along with representative of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.

