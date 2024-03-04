Nothing to be disappointed over economy: Finance minister

Noting that all the major macroeconomic indicators and indices are now increasing, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali today said there is nothing to be worried about over the country's economy.



"Whatever indices we've for measuring development are now increasing. The inward remittance flow in February also witnessed an uptrend. All of our major macroeconomic indicators are now increasing. So, there is no reason for uncertainty and to be worried about and to become disappointed," he said.



The finance minister was talking to reporters after chairing a session at the Ministry of Finance at the ongoing DC Conference held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.



He alleged that a vested quarter is spreading propaganda over the country's economy adding that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had already mentioned that he did not see any development in the country.



When asked whether he had given any directive to the deputy commissioners, Ali said he had reminded the concerned deputy commissioners that Bangladesh is now standing at its highest peak in all the indicators since the country's independence under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Noting that Bangladesh has now reached its highest position since independence, he said the country is now moving forward in line with the concerned plans and the Delta Plan 2100 framed by the Awami League government.



"You can clearly see the gradual development of the country and the hopes garnered among people if you roam through the roads and cities. If you ride on the metro rail, then you can see how people have become happy and assured, the womenfolk are now freely traveling in the metro and they are quite happy," he added.



Replying to another question on the current state of inflation and the possible directive towards the deputy commissioners to rein in inflation, the Finance Minister said, "How did inflation become the major concern? There are also many things apart from it, family cards were provided to some crore people and they are getting essential commodities at subsidized prices," he added.



Asked whether he had given any directive to the deputy commissioners to supplement efforts for generating more revenues including income tax, Ali said, "They [DCs] will certainly cooperate more in this regard."



State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan said the deputy commissioners have been suggested to give more importance to the priorities of the election manifesto as declared by the Awami League.



Replying to a question, she said that the deputy commissioners were reminded of the government's stance of pursuing austerity in all spheres of government machinery side by side ensuring strict vigilance in the implementation of the development schemes at field level.



Meanwhile, State Minister for Planning M Shahiduzzaman Sarker said the deputy commissioners have been suggested to extend cooperation in taking up such development projects which would be beneficial for the country's people.



He said although it is the jurisdiction of the concerned ministries and divisions to take up development projects, it was discussed in the session that the deputy commissioners would be able to place area-wise projects if there is any such necessity and also would be beneficial for people.