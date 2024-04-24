Next budget will focus on controlling inflation, raising remittance and exports: State minister for finance

UNB
24 April, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 12:34 pm

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, speaks at a pre-budget roundtable discussion, organised by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) in a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday, 23 April. Photo: UNB
Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, speaks at a pre-budget roundtable discussion, organised by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) in a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday, 23 April. Photo: UNB

The government will place special emphasis on controlling inflation and boosting remittances and exports in the next national budget, according to Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance.

She said this while speaking as the chief guest at a pre-budget roundtable discussion, organised by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), to recommend its proposals for the FY2024-25 national budget.

The event was held in a hotel in the capital yesterday (23 April).

She said the government is also working to create an investment-friendly environment while ensuring uninterrupted electricity and power supply.

She also assured that the government would continue to focus on infrastructural, ICT, and human resource development, as well as short- and long-term revenue strategies for sustainable economic growth.

Other speakers at the event also highlighted the need for nuanced adjustments in fiscal and monetary policies to address issues such as exchange rate stability, currency policy, and balancing export-import dynamics.

The importance of encouraging household savings, broadening the tax base, enhancing reserve buffers, and controlling the prices of daily commodities were also focused.

Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) Mahbubul Alam, president of FBCCI, participated in the discussion as the special guests.

Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin FCMA, President of ICMAB, inaugurated the discussion, which was moderated by Arif Khan FCMA, past president and current council member of the institute.

