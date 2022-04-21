Tangail weavers in trouble as handlooms decline

Industry

Joynal Abedin Shishir
21 April, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 10:21 am

Related News

Tangail weavers in trouble as handlooms decline

According to the Tangail textile traders’ association, there are currently around 50 factories with 200 handlooms in the district

Joynal Abedin Shishir
21 April, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 10:21 am
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Traditional hand-woven saris are the first choice for many Bangalee women on any occasion. Tangail's Pathrail union was once famous for the traditional attire as almost every family workshop of the village had handlooms.

But power looms have gradually pushed out the 250-year-old handlooms as only 50 handloom factories now exist in the region. Factors such as higher production costs, manual technology, lack of loan access and a lack of interest on the part of the younger generation have put traditional weaving in jeopardy.

According to the Tangail textile traders' association, there are currently around 50 factories with 200 handlooms in the district. There were 800 factories and around 4,000 handlooms even as recently as 2010.

Rafiqul Islam, who has been involved in weaving for over 30 years, said, "Once I had 50 handlooms, but now I don't have a single one thanks to higher labour costs."

Rafiq said workers charge Tk250-300 for a handloom woven sari, while it sells at Tk500-600. With the power loom, the wages are TK70-80 per piece, while a sari sells at Tk400-500.

He also said yarn and dye prices are way too high now. Ten pounds of yarn used to cost Tk1,200-Tk1,300 three years ago, which is now Tk4,000.    

Badal Basak owns a weaving factory in Chandi village of Pathrail union. "Once we had more than 100 handlooms in the village, but now there are only ten left," he told The Business Standard.

Amit Basak, another factory owner at Pathrail Bazar, said he has been involved in the business for generations.

"The business was at its peak in the 1980s," he told The Business Standard. "Since then, the industry has been in decline owing to not getting proper prices. The pandemic dealt another major blow to handlooms."

Amit Basak pointed the finger at changing fashion tastes for the decline in demand for handloom products.    

The handloom cluster once used to employ 20,000 people, but subsequently 90% of them switched to other professions.   

Ripon Hossain was a handloom weaver for 10 years. But he now drives an auto-rickshaw. "The income of the weavers was paltry. Now I can earn more by driving the auto-rickshaw even for 6 hours a day."

The history of handlooms in Tangail's Pathrail and adjacent areas goes back more than two hundred years. Weaving started here even before 1800. There were more than 50 weaving mills in the area in the 1960s, and the cluster had been garnering popularity since then.  

Sohrab Hossain, general secretary of Tangail textile traders' association, told TBS that weaving by handlooms is almost dead as power looms dominate the business.

He said the weavers never received any financial assistance from any government, not even during the pandemic.

Bulbul Ahmed, archaeology professor at Jahangirnagar University and a researcher, recently visited the Tangail handloom hub. He found only 35 handloom factories during the visit.  

"The industry at Pathrail is almost extinct. Like the Dhaka Muslin, handlooms may become a thing of the past," he told TBS.

He said government support, training for weavers, technology upgradation and promotion are urgently required to keep the industry afloat.

Md Mafizur Rahman, managing director of the SME Foundation, said, "We will inspect the Pathrail handloom cluster soon. We will provide all kinds of assistance, including financial support, to keep the industry going."

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Tangail / saree / weaving / Loom / Tangail Saree

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

5m | Magazine
Fasting is a tool to improve your body from the cell up. Photo: Pixabay

Fasting for the productive soul

10m | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Keep the headaches away through hydration while you fast

15m | Magazine
Photo: Collected

3 ways to turn into a filmmaker

25m | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

12h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

12h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

13h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home