Severe gas crisis: Narayanganj-based industries to submit memorandum to PM

Industrial entrepreneurs based in Naryanganj – one of the main centres for textile, and knitwear garments industries in the country – have decided to submit a memorandum to the prime minister in early October seeking steps to resolve the prevailing crisis of gas in industries.

The decision was made at a meeting held yesterday at the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) office in Narayanganj with BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman in the chair.

After the meeting, BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem told The Business Standard that although gas pressure at factories is supposed to be 10 psi (pounds per square inch), it is currently as low as 0.5 to 2 psi. Sometimes the pressure drops to zero, he added.

"In this situation, productions at factories that are dependent on captive power, including ones in the dyeing sector, are being seriously disrupted. But at the end of the month, we have to pay the salaries of our workers and repay our bank liabilities. Many factory owners said it would not be possible for them to bear these expenses," said Hatem.

Another entrepreneur from the knitwear sector who was present at the meeting told TBS that gas pressure has been low for the past three months, but it has taken a terrible turn over the past one and a half months.

"We were told that the gas crisis would be resolved within 15 days, but that did not happen," he said.

According to sector insiders, there are about 350 dyeing units, including BKMEA member factories, in the Narayanganj area which are completely dependent on gas.

Besides, a large number of textile mills also rely heavily on gas, they added.