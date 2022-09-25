Severe gas crisis: Narayanganj-based industries to submit memorandum to PM

Industry

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:38 pm

Related News

Severe gas crisis: Narayanganj-based industries to submit memorandum to PM

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:38 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Industrial entrepreneurs based in Naryanganj – one of the main centres for textile, and knitwear garments industries in the country – have decided to submit a memorandum to the prime minister in early October seeking steps to resolve the prevailing crisis of gas in industries.  

The decision was made at a meeting held yesterday at the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) office in Narayanganj with BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman in the chair. 

After the meeting, BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem told The Business Standard that although gas pressure at factories is supposed to be 10 psi (pounds per square inch), it is currently as low as 0.5 to 2 psi. Sometimes the pressure drops to zero, he added.

"In this situation, productions at factories that are dependent on captive power, including ones in the dyeing sector, are being seriously disrupted. But at the end of the month, we have to pay the salaries of our workers and repay our bank liabilities. Many factory owners said it would not be possible for them to bear these expenses," said Hatem.

Another entrepreneur from the knitwear sector who was present at the meeting told TBS that gas pressure has been low for the past three months, but it has taken a terrible turn over the past one and a half months.

"We were told that the gas crisis would be resolved within 15 days, but that did not happen," he said.

According to sector insiders, there are about 350 dyeing units, including BKMEA member factories, in the Narayanganj area which are completely dependent on gas. 

Besides, a large number of textile mills also rely heavily on gas, they added.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Gas Crisis / Narayangaj / Industries / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

13h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

24m | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

3h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

4h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh