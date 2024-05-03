PM receives treatment at National Institute of Ophthalmology as an ordinary patient
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today morning received treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
The premier went to the hospital in the morning and received treatment by purchasing a Tk10-ticket as an out-door patient like other ordinary patients, said the Prime Minister's press wing.
PM Hasina made several visits to the hospital in the past as a general patient for eye treatment.