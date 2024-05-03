PM receives treatment at National Institute of Ophthalmology as an ordinary patient

PM Sheikh Hasina takes treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital on 3 May 2024. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today morning received treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The premier went to the hospital in the morning and received treatment by purchasing a Tk10-ticket as an out-door patient like other ordinary patients, said the Prime Minister's press wing.

PM Hasina made several visits to the hospital in the past as a general patient for eye treatment.