PM receives treatment at National Institute of Ophthalmology as an ordinary patient

03 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 02:56 pm

PM Sheikh Hasina takes treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital on 3 May 2024. Photo: UNB
PM Sheikh Hasina takes treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital on 3 May 2024. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today morning received treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The premier went to the hospital in the morning and received treatment by purchasing a Tk10-ticket as an out-door patient like other ordinary patients, said the Prime Minister's press wing.

PM Hasina made several visits to the hospital in the past as a general patient for eye treatment.

