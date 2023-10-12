Leather industry development authority to be formed: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday announced the formation of a leather industry development authority for the growth of the country's leather and leather goods sector.

The premier made this announcement while inaugurating the 4th edition of Bangladesh Leather Footwear and Leather Goods International Sourcing Show (BLLISS-2023) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city.

The BLLISS-2023 is being held at International Convention City Bashundhara till Saturday next.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has a plan to develop area-based tannery industry (industrial estates) in several more places including Chattogram and Rajshahi in the country in phases.

"If we can do it (developing area-based tannery industry), the preservation, processing and use of leathers would go up. Because, it will develop as a big industry for us," she said.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Founder of Golden Chang Group James Ho and Founder & Chairman of Advanced Manufacturing Group Jonathan Bobbett spoke on the occasion.

President of Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) Syed Nasim Manzur delivered the welcome speech.