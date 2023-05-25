Incentives and facilitation key to boosting remittances: Experts

Economy

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Incentives and facilitation key to boosting remittances: Experts

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Migrants would be more inclined to send remittances through formal channels if they are provided with adequate facilitation and additional incentives, experts and stakeholders said at a seminar on Thursday.

During the event titled "Remittance Inflow in Bangladesh: Opportunities, Challenges, and Potential Solutions," Tasneem Siddiqui, the founding chair of the Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit (RMMRU), highlighted the challenges faced by migrants and their families. 

She emphasised that these individuals, who bear the costs of their household migration projects, should not have to endure exploitation and cheating both at home and abroad, resulting in further financial losses due to exchange rate differences. 

Tasneem also mentioned that despite the legal implications, many migrants and their families resort to using the hundi channel for smooth resource transactions.

She proposed a temporary increase in the current incentives of 2.5% solely for labour migrants to offset the exchange rate differences. 

Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed, and Secretary Ahmed Munirus Saleheen also supported the idea of increasing incentives for remitters during the event.

Imran Ahmed expressed concern over the limited increase in remittances despite approximately 11-12 lakh workers going abroad in fiscal year 2021-22. 

He highlighted the need for identifying any existing loopholes and exploring ways to reduce black money. He stressed that providing more benefits to remitters and simplifying the remittance process could attract higher remittance flows. 

He also mentioned the grant of mobile banking licences, suggesting that an open market with more licences could be created to facilitate remittances.

However, Dr Ahsan H Mansur, the executive director of the Policy Research Institute, held a different perspective. 

He believed that increasing or maintaining incentives would not yield any benefits, as it would be challenging to compete with the hundi system. 

Mansur emphasised the importance of reducing high migration costs instead.

The noted economist also mentioned that many expatriate Bangladeshis who are approaching retirement age possess significant savings. He advocated for creating an environment that encourages them to return to the country, as it would result in a substantial increase in remittances.

Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, the Saudi envoy in Dhaka; Md Shahidul Alam, director general of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET); Dr Md Habibur Rahman, chief economist of the Bangladesh Bank; and MS Siddiqui, adviser of the Bangladesh Competition Commission, among others, also spoke at the seminar, moderated by Masud A Khan, chairman of the Better Bangladesh Foundation (BBF).

Top News

remittance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

11h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

14h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

6h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

6h | TBS Stories
Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss