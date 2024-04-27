State minister for expats calls on British-Bangladeshis to send remittances through legal channels

File photo of State Minister for Expatriates&#039; Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury. Photo: BSS
File photo of State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury. Photo: BSS

British Bangladeshis can play a special role in rebuilding Smart Bangladesh by sending remittances through legal channels, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury said yesterday (26 April).

Speaking at a remittance fair organised by the Bangladesh High Commission in London, he said, "The money sent by expatriates to Bangladesh through legal channels will be protected and there is an opportunity to earn more profit from this money than other countries through saving and investing with government incentives."

He said there was a plan to introduce a "Remittance Award" for those who send maximum remittance through legal channels. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also said a proposal of increasing the incentive from 2.5% to 3% for sending remittance will be raised at the highest level of the government for consideration.

The state minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was implementing various measures for the welfare of expatriates and increasing their facilities.

Speaking at the event, Saida Muna Tasneem, the high commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK, said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman launched the Sonali Bank in the UK in 1974 and remittances from the UK began to be sent from Bangladesh through legal channels from the UK. 

"Following the ideals and principles of Bangabandhu, his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken various steps with utmost importance to provide expatriates with special privileges in various fields, including a 2.5% incentive for sending remittances and CIP status."

